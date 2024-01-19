Gaza: Mockup IDF tank found at Hamas training facility
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) raided a Hamas training compound in the southern Gazan city of Khan Yunis, where they found mockups of Israeli armored vehicles, the military says.
In addition to the replica tank, Israeli soldiers uncovered several tunnel shafts, dozens of rocket launchers and other weapons.
The IDF said the compound functioned as a training site.
