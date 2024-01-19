EU's top diplomat accuses Israel of financing Hamas

The European Union's top diplomat on Friday accused Israel of bankrolling the Hamas terror group as part of an alleged divide-and-rule policy vis-à-vis the Palestinians.

“Hamas was financed by the government of Israel in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority,” said Josep Borrell.

Borrell’s words come as the EU slapped sanctions on Hamas and its leadership in an attempt to choke the jihadists' cash pipeline.

While the majority of Gaza residents rely on the international humanitarian aid, Hamas leadership is known to have accumulated colossal fortunes. They are believed to be hiding assets across the Middle East.