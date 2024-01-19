English
Français
عربى

RadioFree

Live

EU's top diplomat accuses Israel of financing Hamas

The charges comes amid the EU's slapping sanctions on Hamas and its leadership in an attempt to choke the jihadists' cash pipeline

i24NEWS
2 min read
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell
European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP

The European Union's top diplomat on Friday accused Israel of bankrolling the Hamas terror group as part of an alleged divide-and-rule policy vis-à-vis the Palestinians. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748394861072351672

This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .

“Hamas was financed by the government of Israel in an attempt to weaken the Palestinian Authority,” said Josep Borrell.   

Borrell’s words come as the EU slapped sanctions on Hamas and its leadership in an attempt to choke the jihadists' cash pipeline.

While the majority of Gaza residents rely on the international humanitarian aid, Hamas leadership is known to have accumulated colossal fortunes. They are believed to be hiding assets across the Middle East.

Video poster
This article received 1 comments