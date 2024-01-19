President Biden discusses war efforts with Prime Minister Netanyahu

U.S. President Biden engaged in a call with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, addressing key issues related to the ongoing Israel and Hamas war.

During the call, the President and Prime Minister reviewed the situation in Gaza, emphasizing a shift to targeted operations.

According to Biden, the 'strategic adjustment' aims to facilitate the increased flow of humanitarian assistance while maintaining military pressure on Hamas and its leaders.

President Biden also welcomed Israel's decision to permit the shipment of flour directly to the Palestinian people through Ashdod port.

Additionally, both parties are actively exploring options for more direct maritime delivery of assistance into Gaza.

Ahmad Khateib/Flash90

The President noted recent progress in ensuring that the Palestinian Authority's revenues are available to pay salaries, including those of the Palestinian Security Forces in the West Bank. According to the readout of the call, Biden acknowledged Israel's responsibility to minimize civilian harm and protect innocent lives even as it maintains military pressure on Hamas and its leaders.

IDF Spokesperson

President Biden concluded the discussion by sharing his vision for a more durable peace and security in the region. He expressed support for Israel's full integration within the region and reiterated the importance of working towards a two-state solution, ensuring Israel's security is guaranteed in the process.