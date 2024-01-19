Former Miss World 1998 and Israeli lawyer Linor Abargil expressed her deep shock at the silence of feminist organizations worldwide in response to the sexual violence suffered by victims of Hamas during a round table discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

“The silence of feminist organizations around the world has deeply shocked me. Their indifference and lethargy deeply shocked me,” stated Linor Abargil during the round table titled “Women in the Vanguard of the Struggle for Global Peace and Security,” organized by Israel.

Abargil, herself a victim of rape at the age of 18, highlighted the horrific massacres, atrocities, and rapes perpetrated by the terrorist organization Hamas on October 7. She reached out to colleagues, friends, and leading women's rights organizations globally to condemn the event but found their response lacking.

"I have discovered that many are only self-centered, interested in politics and money and have no real commitment to the cause. They even had the audacity to ask for proof when everything was in front of their eyes!" protested Abargil.

Expressing her sense of isolation, Abargil questioned, "Who can call themselves an activist for women’s rights and remain silent?" She emphasized the heinous nature of using rape as a weapon and condemned the terrorists for filming their crimes and sending them to the families of the victims and the media.

"For the first time, I feel truly alone. The world remains silent," Abargil concluded, calling for a unified stand against the despicable and unacceptable use of women as instruments of war.

