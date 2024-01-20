Families of hostages protest overnight outside Netanyahu's residence | LIVE UPDATES
Diplomatic pushes for a full peace plan, consisting of a Palestinian state, continue to surface from the U.S. and Israel
Families of hostages being held in Gaza protested outside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's residence, overnight Friday to Saturday. Reports continued on diplomatic pushes for a full peace plan, consisting of a Palestinian state. And Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were reportedly conducting counterterrorism operations in the West Bank.
Communication services gradually returning in Gaza
CENTCOM confirms preemptive strike on Houthi missile launchers, presenting 'imminent threat to merchant vessels and the U.S. Navy ships in the region'
Israeli foreign minister to meet EU, regional counterparts in push for two-states - report
The Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz will travel to Brussels on Monday to meet with his counterparts from the European Union and the Middle East, in order to discuss Israel's normalization with Arab countries and a two-state solution, according to the CNN.