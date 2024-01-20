IDF dismisses report of generals saying saving hostages, destroying Hamas 'incompatible'

Israel's stated dual goals of freeing the hostages and eliminating Hamas are now mutually incompatible, several senior Israel Defense Forces leaders told the New York Times, speaking on the condition of anonymity.

The Israeli military spokesperson stated on Saturday that the statements didn't represent the official position of the IDF.

The generals also spoke of a clash between how long Israel would need to fully eradicate Hamas — a time-consuming slog fought in the group’s warren of underground tunnels — and the pressure, applied by Israel’s allies including Washington, to wrap up the war quickly.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that the IDF has destroyed around two thirds of Hamas' fighting regiments in Gaza, vowing to press on with the war until "complete victory."

"There are two stages to the fighting; The first is destroying the Hamas regiments, those are their organised combat frameworks," Netanyahu said at a news conference in Tel Aviv.

"Up until now sixteen or seventeen out of twenty four have been destroyed. After that there is the (stage) of clearing the territory (of militants). The first action is usually shorter, the second usually takes longer."