Hamas proposes hostage deal with conditions for ceasefire

In a report by News 12, the terms of Hamas's proposal for a hostage deal have been revealed, shedding light on the intricate negotiations surrounding the release of abductees.

The terrorist organization, seeking an end to hostilities, demands a complete cessation of the war, the withdrawal of IDF forces from the Gaza Strip, and international guarantees to maintain its rule.

Minister Gideon Sa'ar, a member of the political and security cabinet, unequivocally rejected the conditions set by Hamas during the "Shishi-Tarbut" conference, stating, "Of course, we will not agree because we have to go back to living in the area."

Earlier, the New York Times published interviews with four senior IDF officials who spoke anonymously. They contended that achieving both goals of the war—freeing the hostages and destroying Hamas—simultaneously is challenging. The officials asserted that "the long battle aimed at destroying Hamas will probably cost the lives of the hostages." They emphasized the potential for diplomatic means to secure the release of hostages, distancing from a strictly military approach.

The IDF spokesperson promptly responded, declaring, "The statements made on behalf of senior IDF officials are not recognized and do not reflect the IDF's position. The release of the abductees is part of the goals of the war, and a supreme effort by the IDF."

These statements align with those of Minister Gadi Eisenkot, a member of the War Cabinet. Eisenkot emphasized that while the ultimate goal is the return of the abductees, a negotiated deal is the only viable path.