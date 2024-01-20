IDF finds child's drawings in Hamas dungeon where hostages were held
IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari says the tunnel's shaft was found in the Khan Yunis home of a Hamas commander
Israeli military on Saturday published photos of a Hamas tunnel in Gaza where Israeli hostages had been held by the Palestinian jihadist group.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the tunnel's shaft was found in the Khan Yunis home of a Hamas commander.
After killing Hamas gunmen in a firefight at the tunnel's entrace, IDF troops found a large room where Israeli captives had been previously held.
One of the findings were drawings made by five-year-old Emilia Aloni, who was released in a hostage deal in November.