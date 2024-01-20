IDF finds child's drawings in Hamas dungeon where hostages were held

Israeli military on Saturday published photos of a Hamas tunnel in Gaza where Israeli hostages had been held by the Palestinian jihadist group.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1748785591683006841 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said the tunnel's shaft was found in the Khan Yunis home of a Hamas commander.

After killing Hamas gunmen in a firefight at the tunnel's entrace, IDF troops found a large room where Israeli captives had been previously held.

One of the findings were drawings made by five-year-old Emilia Aloni, who was released in a hostage deal in November.