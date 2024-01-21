IDF announces killing of Uriel Aviad Silberman in southern Gaza

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday stated that Sgt. First Class (res.) Uriel Aviad Silberman, 23, was killed in southern Gaza over the weekend.

His death brings the ground operation's death toll up to 195 people.

Silberman was from Nehalim, a community in central Israel. He fought with Kiryati Brigade’s 7421st Battalion.

The IDF added that two more people - an officer and a soldier - from the same battalion were seriously wounded in the same battle.

While Israeli military command carries on with the ground operation in Gaza, Hamas hostage deal proposal has been revealed. The terrorist group seeks complete ceasefire, the IDF withdrawal as well as international guarantees that it stays in power.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• 'Martyrs' Outpost' op in southernmost area of Khan Yunis >>

• Galant stresses civilian readiness for possible escalation in north >>

• IDF destroys Hamas weapons manufacturing hub in Gaza >>