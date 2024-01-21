The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight on Sunday continued its counterterrorist raids in multiple locations across the West Bank, Palestinian reports said.

In Hebron, Israeli troops reportedly destroyed houses of two terrorists behind the November 2023 attack on a checkpoint south of Jerusalem: Abdul Qadir al-Qawasmi and Nasser al-Qawasmeh.

Israeli forces are also said to have operated in Qalqilya and near Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin.

Some arrests are said to have taken place, but a specific number is yet to be released.

