Israeli navy eliminates terrorists in central Gaza as ground op advances| LIVE UPDATES
Israeli troops overnight continued counterterrorist operation across the West Bank
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) overnight on Sunday continued its counterterrorist raids in multiple locations across the West Bank, Palestinian reports said.
In Hebron, Israeli troops reportedly destroyed houses of two terrorists behind the November 2023 attack on a checkpoint south of Jerusalem: Abdul Qadir al-Qawasmi and Nasser al-Qawasmeh.
Israeli forces are also said to have operated in Qalqilya and near Ramallah, Bethlehem and Jenin.
Some arrests are said to have taken place, but a specific number is yet to be released.
Israeli Navy eliminates terrorist cell in the heart of Gaza as ground operation advances
Israeli naval forces on Sunday were reported identifying a building where terrorists prepared for attacking the ground troops. In cooperation with the fighters of the 179th Brigade, said the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) report, the navy attacked the terrorists and removed the threat.
Fighting is said to continue in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, where in cooperation with Air Force's snipers, more terrorists are reported eliminated. Fighters of the 55th Brigade stated locating weaponry and military structure of the Hamas terrorists.
In Darj Tupah, northern Gaza, fighters of the 401st Brigade Combat Team conducted firefights and killed approximately 15 terrorists. More Hamas weaponry as well as uniforms were discovered during a raid in the area.
International delegation of senior prosecutors to visit Israel
Senior prosecutors of the countries whose citizens were killed on October 7 are to visit Israel on Monday.
Top prosecutors from Germany, the United States, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Portugal, Estonia will be joined representatives of the embassies of Japan, Australia and Denmark in their visit of some of the Kibbutzim that were hit in the Hamas attack.
IDF uncovers jail cells inside half-mile tunnel in Khan Yunis where Hamas kept 20 hostages
IDF announces death of a soldier, raising death toll of Gaza ground operation to 195