The Israel Defense Forces' (IDF) 98th Division, operated in a 830m tunnel in Khan Yunis. It is said to go approximately 20m deep and to be located within the civilian area of the southern Gaza city, with the shaft found at a terrorist's house.

According to the IDF report, the entrance to the tunnel was booby-trapped, with many explosives hidden inside the tunnel onwards. Israel troops are said to have killed an unspecified number of terrorists as clashes occurred during the operation.

Hamas is believed to have held 20 hostages in the tunnel, at different times, with some of them already released. Remaining hostages were said to have been moved to another location prior to the IDF's operation.

IDF Spokesperson

The IDF discovered a central chamber where hostages were held and five barred prison cells. The troops found drawings by 5-year-old Emilia Aloni who was held in captivity until the November hostage deal.

The tunnel was destroyed after the assessment, added the report.

IDF Spokesperson

