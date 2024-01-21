U.S. intel says IDF killed 20-30% of Hamas terrorists - report

The United States intelligence agencies believe that after over 100 days of the Israel-Hamas war, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed between 20% and 30% of the terrorist group's operatives, said the Wall Street Journal on Sunday.

Citing the U.S. officials who confirmed a classified evaluation, the report claimed that "Hamas still has enough munitions to continue striking Israel and Israeli forces in Gaza for months, and that the group is attempting to reconstitute its police force in parts of Gaza City."

According to the sources cited by the WSJ, despite Hamas suffering thousands of casualties, based on the U.S. and Israeli assessments, "it aims simply to survive this conflict."

The IDF's death toll of the ground operation on Sunday rose to 195 soldiers.

Meanwhile, Hamas' most recent conditions for hostages release seeks full ceasefire and the IDF's withdrawal from the Strip as well as international guarantees that the terrorist group could stay in Gaza.

See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war

Read more stories like this >>

• IDF shows jail cells in half-mile tunnel where Hamas kept 20 hostages >>

• Hamas proposes hostage deal with conditions for ceasefire >>

• IDF announces killing of Uriel Aviad Silberman in southern Gaza >>