The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Sunday confirmed earlier Palestinian reports of demolishing houses of two terrorists behind the November 16 shooting attack at a tunnel checkpoint in Jerusalem.

Israeli military did not name the terrorists in the statement, but according to reports, they were Abdul Qadir al-Qawasmi and Nasser al-Qawasmeh.

IDF Spokesperson

The November attack in Jerusalem left six people wounded with one reported in critical condition at the time. Three terrorists were killed. Security sources then told i24NEWS that the "terrorists were very well equipped. It was a planned attack, probably directed by senior terror operatives."

Additionally, Israeli security services arrested seven wanted persons as a part of its continuing counterterrorist campaign across the West Bank. The IDF reported operating Nablus and Kfar Hizma, with the raids resulting in locating and confiscating weapons, including Carlo type rifle and ammunition.

IDF Spokesperson

