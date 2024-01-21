U.S., Egypt and Qatar pushing plan to return Israeli hostages and end Gaza war

A new multi-phased plan for the release of Israeli hostages which would conclude with an end to the war in Gaza was being pushed on Israel and Hamas by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt, several diplomats involved told The Wall Street Journal.

At the same time as the report of a new deal being pushed, Axios reported that senior U.S. adviser Brett McGurk was expected in Egypt on Sunday and later in Qatar for the negotiation talks, which would be the second trip to the Middle East region this month.

AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

According to the WSJ report, neither Hamas nor Israel agreed to the terms of the new multi-phased plan but were at least willing to engage in discussions. And, after weeks being stalled, the talks would resume in the coming days.

Though the plan included steps which either Israel or Hamas opposed, one of the sources said “willingness to discuss the framework was a positive step. Mediators are now working to bridge the gap.”

The new approach linked the release of Israeli hostages with a complete end to hostilities in Gaza, rather than a ceasefire, and would be completed within 90-days, according to an outline of the plan presented by Egyptian officials to the WSJ.

In a first step, fighting would pause for an unspecified number of days for Hamas to release dozens of Israeli civilian hostages. At the same time, Israel would release hundreds of Palestinian prisoners, withdraw from Gaza, end drone surveillance and aid would be doubled.

The next step would be the release of female Israeli soldiers and Hamas would return the bodies of dead hostages, while Israel releases more Palestinian prisoners.

The last step for the hostages would be all fight-age men which Hamas considers as soldiers and active-duty soldiers being released, alongside Israel redeploying “some of its forces” to outside the Gaza Strip.

AP Photo/Adel Hana

The new plan would conclude with “a permanent cease-fire, normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries like Saudi Arabia and the relaunching a process to create a Palestinian state,” the Egyptian officials told WSJ.

But, the officials also raised some of the issues, particularly internal rifts within Hamas, such as differences with the political leadership outside that have indicated a willingness to demilitarize the Strip whereas Yahya Sinwar in Gaza “vehemently opposes” it.