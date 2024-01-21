'A pattern of women's, girls' bodies in separate rooms' - ZAKA volunteer details horrific signs of sexual violence on Oct 7 victims

In a lengthy interview with i24NEWS, Simcha Greinman, a deputy commander in a major Israeli search and rescue organization, spoke in horrifying detail about what he witnessed in the aftermath of the Hamas massacres on October 7.

ZAKA is a volunteer group that collects body parts to identify remains to ensure victims of terrorist attacks receive a proper burial in line with Jewish custom.

The bodies that Greinman saw at the multiple scenes — including the site of the Nova music festival and several kibbutzim raided by Hamas — showed the signs of sadistic desecration, he said.

"When you see a woman leaning on the bed in her bedroom, her hands tied in front of her body, so that she's leaning on her hands, she's naked from the waste down, bleeding from different places, I don't need to answer whether she was raped or not," Greinman told i24NEWS.

"There is no question that she was also separated from her family, her family was in a different room and she was in her bedroom. Not only that, but when we turned her over we saw she had a live grenade in her hands."

"I am not a doctor so it's not up to me to determine whether she was raped or not, but these are the things I saw, not once, not twice, but many times: that the women were separated, the girls were separated, some young children were separated in different rooms."

Repeating he didn't have the requisite medical expertise to make the determination whether he saw victims of rape, Greinman stressed that he saw numerous half-naked bodies of women, bloodied from the waist down.