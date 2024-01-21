Netanyahu: I reject terms of Hamas monsters, it means our soldiers fell in vain if we agree

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday afternoon made a statement to clarify his position on the release of hostages, the destruction of the terrorist organization Hamas, and the security arrangement in Gaza after the war.

"We continue the war on all fronts. We do not provide immunity to any terrorist - not in Gaza, not in Lebanon, not in Syria and not anywhere else. Whoever tries to hurt us. we hurt him," Netanyahu began his speech, amid targeted strikes on senior terrorists in the region.

"Regarding our hostages, to date, we have returned 110 of them back home, and we are committed to returning them all. This is one of the objectives of the war and military pressure is a necessary condition for its completion," the prime minister said, adding "I work on this around the clock. But to be clear, I reject outright the terms of surrender of the monsters of Hamas."

"In exchange for the release of our hostages, Hamas demands the end of the war, the withdrawal of our forces from Gaza, the release of all the murderers and rapists of the Nukhba and leaving Hamas intact," he explained.

"If we agree to this - our warriors fell in vain. If we agree to this - we will not be able to guarantee the security of our citizens. We will not be able to return the evacuees safely to their homes, and the next October 7th will only be a matter of time."

"I am not ready to put up with such a fatal injury to Israel's security, so we will not agree to it," Netanyahu stated.

"The conditions set by Hamas make clear a simple truth - there is no substitute for victory. Only a complete victory will ensure the elimination of Hamas and the return of all our hostages."

"I said these things to President Biden in our conversation over the weekend. I greatly appreciate the US's support for Israel, and I have also expressed this to the President. However, I firmly stand by our vital interests," the Israeli prime minister referred to reports over the weekend that he was open to a two-state solution, with U.S. President Joe Biden even alluding to possible ways to make it happen.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

"I emphasized to President Biden our determination to complete all war objectives, and to ensure that Gaza will no longer pose a threat to Israel."

"That is why I insist that after we achieve complete victory, after we eliminate Hamas, there will be no factor in Gaza that finances terrorism, educates for terrorism or operates terrorism," Netanyahu insisted, referring to Palestinian curriculum that incites terrorism and antisemitism which has caused funding to be frozen.

"Gaza must be demilitarized, under full security control of the State of Israel. I will not compromise on full Israeli security control over all the territory west of Jordan," Netanyahu stated, adding "As Prime Minister of Israel, I firmly stood by this position in the face of great international and internal pressures."

"My insistence is what prevented for years the establishment of a Palestinian state which would have posed an existential danger to Israel. As long as I am prime minister, I will continue to firmly stand by it," he stressed.

"If someone has a different position, let them show leadership and state their position honestly to the citizens of Israel," Netanyahu concluded.