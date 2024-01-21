Israel champion Nathaniel Buzolic leads initiative to help wives of IDF reservists

After over 100 days of the war against Hamas, the situation for the wives of reserve Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers, grappling with the dual responsibilities of childcare and their regular employment while their husbands are away, has become increasingly challenging.

In response to their distress, the civilian aid organization "One Heart" has mobilized about a thousand volunteers across the country, each adopting a family and joining it to lend a helping hand to the mother in a project entitled "With You at Home."

However, since there are hundreds of thousands of families, there is a need to recruit thousands more volunteers in the coming days.

Enter Australian actor Nathaniel Buzolic, one of the celebrities championing the Jewish state in its hour of need, who has joined forces with Carolina Lemke Berlin for an emergency volunteer recruitment campaign for the "With You at Home" project to support the soldiers' wives.

The initiative highlights the difficult situation faced by these women and families at home since the start of the war, with the primary goal of recruiting more volunteers to join the charity's project. Nathaniel visited the homes of reservists' wives, listened to their moving stories and the challenges involved in being "the woman behind."

The campaign will be launched on social media in the coming days and will include three videos, each featuring an interview with a reservist's wife sharing her story.