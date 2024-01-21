Hamas: Oct 7 was 'necessary, normal response' to 'Israeli conspiracies against Palestinians'

In an internal report published Sunday, Hamas said the jihadist atrocities of October 7 represented "a necessary step and a normal response to confront all Israeli conspiracies against the Palestinian people."

The Palestinian terrorist group, however, admitted in a 17-page booklet on the bloodiest antisemitic massacre since the Holocaust that "some faults happened... due to the rapid collapse of the Israeli security and military system, and the chaos caused along the border areas with Gaza."

The document, intended for domestic consuption, is the group's first public report released in English and Arabic to justify the massacres that resulted in the deaths of some 1,200 people, mostly civilians. It is rife with denialism of the group's atrocities against Israeli civilians, including sex-based violence, mutilation and brutal methods of execution, including the burning alive of entire families.

"If there was any case of targeting civilians it happened accidentally and in the course of the confrontation with the occupation forces," Hamas said in the report, reiterating the debunked claimed that "many Israelis were killed by the Israeli army and police due to their confusion."