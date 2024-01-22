Egyptian official signals hope for agreement as Hamas shows 'flexibility' in talks | LIVE UPDATES

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C., issued a forceful statement on Monday via its official Twitter account, addressing what it describes as an ongoing disinformation campaign against the nation.

According to the Embassy, since the onset of the war in Gaza, there have been multiple false allegations published by a Fox News report that have prompted the Embassy to explore all legal avenues against the reporter involved, who they claim is part of a long-standing anti-Qatar narrative being pushed by certain media outlets.

The Fox News article allegedly accused Senators Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz of being targets of Qatari state-funded espionage and labeled Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart as one of Qatar's "enemies." The Embassy has outright dismissed these claims as baseless and without merit.

