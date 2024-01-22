Egyptian official signals hope for agreement as Hamas shows 'flexibility' in talks | LIVE UPDATES
According to the Embassy, since the onset of the war in Gaza, there have been multiple false allegations aimed at tarnishing Qatar's reputation
The Embassy of the State of Qatar in Washington, D.C., issued a forceful statement on Monday via its official Twitter account, addressing what it describes as an ongoing disinformation campaign against the nation.
According to the Embassy, since the onset of the war in Gaza, there have been multiple false allegations published by a Fox News report that have prompted the Embassy to explore all legal avenues against the reporter involved, who they claim is part of a long-standing anti-Qatar narrative being pushed by certain media outlets.
The Fox News article allegedly accused Senators Tom Cotton and Ted Cruz of being targets of Qatari state-funded espionage and labeled Florida Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart as one of Qatar's "enemies." The Embassy has outright dismissed these claims as baseless and without merit.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
To catch up on the full events of the war from Sunday, CLICK HERE
Read more in-depth updates on the Israel-Hamas war
An Egyptian official: 'There is a chance for an agreement - Hamas is showing flexibility' - report
As first reported in Arabic media, an Egyptian official is showing hope for an agreement brokered between the Israelis and Hamas.
Police detain 14 in alleged work permit fraud, including IDF personnel
Israeli police authorities have arrested 14 individuals suspected of unlawfully trading work permits, which permitted Palestinians to enter Israel. Among the detained are members of the Israel Defense Forces and police officers.
Large explosion heard near missile launch center in northeastern Iran: report
According to reports, a fire crew has been sent to the scene.
Israel's center-left Labor party to submit motion of no confidence
"Our girls and boys have been held captive by Hamas for 108 days," the Labor Party said in a statement, according to Hebrew media. "Their lives are in danger at any given moment. Under this government, they were abandoned and kidnapped; it is this government that is not making the necessary decisions to save them and bring them all home now."
"We expect all factions of the opposition to support the motion of no confidence and to demand that the government answers the questions that do not allow any citizen in the State of Israel to sleep in peace."
EU ministers to discuss Middle East peace plan amidst diplomatic tensions
EU foreign ministers are set to conduct discussions with Israeli and Palestinian officials today in an effort to advance peace prospects following Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's dismissal of a Palestinian state. The talks in Brussels, which will not include a direct meeting between Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki, come as the EU presents a ten-point peace initiative.