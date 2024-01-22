IDF takes over Hamas HQ in Khan Yunis killing dozens of terrorists

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday reported carrying on with raids in Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Kfir Brigade - youngest and largest infantry brigade within the Israeli military - is said to operate in Khan Yunis in cooperation with air and engineering forces for the first time since the start of the ground operation, said the IDF.

IDF Spokesperson

During fighting, the Brigade's forces killed dozens of terrorists, read the statement. Additionally, the IDF reported raids of dozens of terrorist infrastructure objects as well as take-over of the Hamas headquarters in the area.

Weapons - explosives, grenades, cartridges and rockets - were located during the raid. Israeli troops are also said to have located and destroyed a house where terrorists manufactured weaponry.

IDF Spokesperson

Earlier on Sunday, the IDF operated in a 830m tunnel in Khan Yunis. Hamas is believed to have hidden hostages in the 20m-deep tunnel laying under the civilian area of the southern Gaza city.

