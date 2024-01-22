"There is no real proposal from Hamas," Netanyahu tells hostage families

In a recent meeting with the families of the hostages held by Hamas, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu dismissed claims of a concrete proposal from the Palestinian group.

Addressing the families on Monday, Netanyahu stated, "Contrary to what they say, there is no real proposal from Hamas, that is not true," emphasizing the need to address the myriad of false information circulating.

"I say this as clearly as possible because there are so many false things that must torment you. On the other hand, there is an initiative on our part, but I will not dwell on it," added Netanyahu. The Prime Minister did not provide further details about the Israeli initiative.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1749416596991295777 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Separately, family members of the hostages disrupted a Knesset Finance Committee hearing, carrying signs that read, "You will not sit here while they are there." The families urged deputies to take immediate action for the release of their loved ones. Committee President Moshe Gafni reassured them, saying, "My position and that of all the deputies is that redeeming captives is the most important mitzva (commandment of the Torah) in Judaism."

Earlier on Monday, the Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported statements from an Egyptian official suggesting a degree of flexibility from Hamas leaders in ongoing negotiations. However, Israeli Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology Ofir Akunis rejected any proposal that includes a cessation of hostilities, asserting that "this war will not end until the defeat of Hamas."

"Hamas is not able to set its conditions," Akunis declared, dismissing the notion that continuing military operations in Gaza would lead to the certain death of the hostages. Emergency Government Minister Hili Tropper echoed this sentiment, stating, "We don't think it's possible to put an end to this as long as Hamas is in power."

Follow the latest on the Israel - Hamas war here>>