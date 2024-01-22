Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted French Minister of the Armed Forces Sébastien Lecornu at the Ministry of Defense headquarters in Tel Aviv.

The two defense leaders engaged in a comprehensive discussion on the current state of the conflict, strategic goals, and the broader regional implications.

During the private one-on-one meeting followed by discussions with professional teams, Minister Gallant updated his French counterpart on the progress made by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) in achieving of dismantling Hamas' governing and military capabilities and the safe return of hostages.

Shachar Yurman

Minister Gallant underscored Israel's unwavering commitment to continuing military operations until these goals are realized.

On the northern front, he expressed gratitude to Minister Lecornu for France's commitment to altering the security dynamics in southern Lebanon. Of particular importance is the effort to push Hezbollah forces away from the border, reducing potential threats to Israel.

Shachar Yurman

"A war in the north will be challenging for Israel, but devastating for Hezbollah and Lebanon. Israel will not cease fire until it can guarantee the safe return of the northern communities to their homes, following a change in the security situation along the border,” Gallant declared in the meeting.