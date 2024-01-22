IDF announces death of 3 soldiers, raising toll of Gaza ground operation to 198

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) revealed the devastating loss of three soldiers during the ongoing ground operation in the Gaza Strip.

The fallen soldiers, Capt. Eyal Mebaruch Toito, Major Eli Levy, and Major David Nati Alfasi, all served in the Paratroopers Brigade.

Capt. Eyal Mebaruch Toito, a 22-year-old platoon commander in the 202nd battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, was from Beit Gamliel. The young officer fell in battle in the southern Gaza Strip. Capt. Toito was posthumously promoted from the rank of lieutenant to captain.

Major Eli Levy, a 24-year-old commander of a company in the 202nd battalion of the Paratroopers Brigade, met his untimely end in the southern Gaza Strip. Hailing from Tel Aviv, Major Levy was posthumously promoted from captain to major.

Major David Nati Alfasi, aged 27, served in the 2nd Sgt. Brigade 202, Parachute Brigade. Originally from Be'er Sheva, Major Alfasi fell in battle in the south of the Gaza Strip.