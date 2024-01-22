IDF neutralizes underground Hamas training base in Gaza
The compound housed crucial command offices of the Hamas leadership, and swimming pool designed for naval raid training all underground
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has located and obliterated one of Hamas' largest training bases in the Gaza Strip.
The operation, part of a broader effort targeting military installations in the Darj Tupah region in northern Gaza, revealed a sophisticated complex used by the terrorist organization for training and planning.
The complex featured an extensive underground training center, complete with a mortar firing simulator, indicative of the militants' preparation for various combat scenarios. Additionally, a swimming pool designed for naval raid training was among the facilities destroyed. The compound also housed crucial command offices of the Hamas leadership.
During the operation, IDF forces uncovered a tunnel entrance leading to an underground network stretching two kilometers, emphasizing the strategic significance of the targeted site.
In a separate mission, IDF forces dismantled a compound utilized for launching rockets. The operation resulted in the discovery of a launcher positioned near an operational well, from which two terrorists armed with anti-tank missiles emerged.
Swift and decisive action by IDF forces eliminated the threat posed by the militants. Furthermore, an operational site dedicated to launching missiles against aircraft was successfully neutralized.