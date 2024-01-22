In a unique mission following the conquest of a Hamas tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip, Israeli soldiers ventured underground armed not with traditional weaponry but with dial-operated transistor radios.

The operation, carried out on January 4, aimed to determine the range of AM transmissions in the subterranean network, specifically within the upper levels of terrorists' underground infrastructure.

The initiative was prompted by Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi, who had recently expanded Army Radio, Israel's leading broadcaster, from its conventional FM format to include an AM channel. The goal was to enhance emergency communication capabilities, ensuring that critical updates could reach civilians in bomb shelters, and also benefitting IDF troops in Gaza who were permitted to use transistor radios while surrendering their cellphones to prevent geolocation by Hamas.

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit

During the experiment, soldiers descended into the captured tunnel until the radios could no longer receive AM transmissions, revealing that the effective range was approximately 10 to 12 meters in depth. This information is crucial for planning communication strategies in the intricate network of tunnels.

IDF Spokesperson

Minister Karhi, reflecting on the experiment, highlighted its potential application in boosting morale for the 132 people held hostage by Hamas in Gaza. Recognizing that hostages might have access to transistor radios, Karhi proposed the idea of delivering custom-composed Army Radio broadcasts to provide them with updates and the comforting voices of their families.

