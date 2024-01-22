In a press briefing White House spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that the United States 'is actively engaged in discussions with partners' to facilitate another release of hostages from Gaza.

Kirby emphasized the White House's commitment to any viable two-state solution, acknowledging that such resolutions demand compromises from all parties involved.

Simultaneously, Israel is actively pursuing negotiations for a new hostage release deal under Qatari mediation. According to the reports, encouraging progress has been made following a perceived shift in Hamas' position.

Three political and security officials, speaking anonymously to Israel's Kan News, outlined the evolving plan. The negotiation framework involves three to four stages. Israel commits to releasing terrorists, including high-profile individuals, and agrees to prolonged ceasefires at each stage. Israel also has reportedly expressed 'openness' to reducing IDF deployment in the Gaza Strip without a commitment to an immediate end to fighting.

Elad Malka / Ministry of Defense

Regarding the release of abductees, Israel proposed a staged approach. Initial stages prioritize freeing elderly men and women still in captivity, focusing on humanitarian concerns. Subsequent stages involve the release of younger individuals, with the final stage contemplating the release of soldiers and bodies. Notably, these are guiding principles, not a concrete deal, and Hamas has yet to present a formal proposal.

As Israel awaits Qatar's response to Hamas's position on this outline, expectations for a prompt reply are tempered by potential delays due to ongoing military operations in Khan Yunis.

Political sources express cautious optimism, noting that the situation remains fluid. In recent days, Israel received messages from mediators indicating potential "flexibility" on Hamas's insistence that ending hostilities be integral to any deal. While cautiously optimistic, Israeli sources stress that no breakthrough has occurred, emphasizing the complexity of the negotiations.

