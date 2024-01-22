Arab countries present Israel with a two-state solution proposal - WSJ report

Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, are in the process of formulating a groundbreaking proposal aimed at charting a course for postwar Gaza and creating a pathway toward a Palestinian state, the Wall Street Journal reports.

This initiative, submitted to Israel through the U.S., represents the first collaborative effort by Arab nations to bring an end to the conflict in Gaza and lay the groundwork for a two-state solution.

As part of the proposal, Saudi Arabia, along with four other Arab countries, is offering to normalize ties with Israel—a diplomatic advancement that has been hindered by the recent Hamas-led attack on October 7. The proposal is undergoing finalization, with Saudi and Egyptian officials working on the details. However, Israel's government has reportedly raised objections, with the establishment of a Palestinian state emerging as a primary point of contention.

The intricate negotiations highlight the delicate diplomatic dance in the region, where historical conflicts and geopolitical complexities intersect. The offer of normalization in exchange for Israeli acceptance of a two-state solution reflects an attempt to find common ground and foster stability in the war-torn region.

There has been no immediate response from U.S. and Israeli officials, leaving the fate of this diplomatic endeavor hanging in the balance.