The United States National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby on Monday said that Washington supports the idea of a temporary humanitarian pause in Gaza if it allows hostages release as well as additional humanitarian supplies to the Strip.

"We want to see all the hostages home and we want to see Israel not have to face a threat next door like the one they faced on October 7," stated Kirby.

Meanwhile, various versions of what the next potential deal could look like are reported. The Mossad chief David Barnea offered Hamas leaders to exile from the Strip as part of a broader ceasefire deal, said CNN on Tuesday.

Israel is also said to have proposed a two-month ceasefire that would free all the remaining Hamas's hostages in Gaza, according to the new report by Axios.

