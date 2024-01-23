21 soldiers killed in action: Details on deadliest day of fighting in Gaza ground operation

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced on Tuesday the names of 10 fallen soldiers, raising the death toll of the Gaza ground operation to 208. A reservist was also wounded in serious condition from the same incident in the southern Strip. The Israeli military's spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, scheduled a morning brief.

A source told i24NEWS that soldiers were in a building when it exploded and the incident was now over, with no more Israeli soldiers trapped inside and all those that needed treatment received it.

According to Hagari, a RPG missile was fired at the building and two explosions occurred, the structures likely exploded due to explosives inside, and the situation was still being investigated. There were a total of 21 victims and will be announced throughout the day.

Israel's President Isaac Herzog released a statement, on this single deadliest day of the war, calling it "an unbearably difficult morning."

"Behind every name is a family whose world has fallen on one, a family that we take to our hearts with sorrow and pain, and at the same time with pride - for the heroism of our generation, for the mission and the evils, for sticking to the goal and for the love of the people and the homeland,” Herzog said.

“The intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space, and we are strengthening the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces who are working with endless determination to realize the goals of the fighting," the Israeli president stated.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I console the families and pray for the healing of the wounded. Even on this sad and difficult morning, we are strong and remember that together we will win,” he concluded.

Sergeant major (res.) Matan Lazar, 32 years old, from Haifa, was a fighter in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Rafael Elias Mosheyoff, 33 years old, from Pardes Hanna-Karkur, was a fighter in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Barak Haim ben Valid, 33 years old, from Rishon LeZion, was a squad commander in Battalion 6261, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Hadar Kapeluk, 23 years old, from Mevo Beitar, was a squad commander in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant major (res.) Sergey Gontmaherr, 37 years old, from Ramat Gan, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Elkana Yehuda, 25 years old, from Kiryat Arba, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Master sergeant (res.) Yoav Levi, 29 years old, from Yehud-Monosson, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Nicholas Berger, 22 years old, from Jerusalem, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Cydrick Garin, 23 years old, from Tel Aviv-Yafo, was a fighter in Battalion 8208, Brigade 261, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

Sergeant first class (res.) Yoval Lopez, 27 years old, from Alon Shvut, was a fighter in Battalion 9206, Brigade 205, who was killed in action in the southern Gaza Strip.

On Monday, the IDF announced that Major Eli Levy, Major David Nati Alfasi and Captain Eyal Mebaruch Toito who had also been killed while fighting in the southern Gaza Strip.