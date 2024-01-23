Mossad offers Hamas leaders to leave Gaza - report

Director of Mossad, Israel's national intelligence agency, David Barnea proposed to the Hamas leaders to leave the Gaza Strip as a part of a broader ceasefire deal, CNN reported on Monday citing two officials familiar with the ongoing international discussions.

The scenario is said to have been discussed at least twice over the time of the broader ceasefire negotiations: once in December in Warsaw by Barnea, and then again this month in Doha with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, said the report.

As the article notes, while draining Hamas of its leadership in the Strip would deprive the terrorist group of the control over Gaza, the proposal does not imply that Israel would not target the Hamas's top officials abroad.

Speaking on the prospects of the upcoming deal, the sources cited by CNN, called them "encouraging," but pointed out that "a deal doesn’t appear imminent."

The extraordinary proposal comes after reports of the U.S. intelligence estimation of Israel's achievements after over three months of the war with Hamas. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) killed between 20% and 30% of the terrorist group's operatives, said the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on Sunday.

At the same time, Yahya Sinwar, Hamas's leader in the Strip as well as the Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh have not communicated for at least a month, WSJ also said on Sunday, citing Egyptian sources.

Israel is actively pursuing negotiations for a new hostage release deal under Qatari mediation, Israeli media outlet Kan News reported on Monday, saying that Israel expressed 'openness' to reducing the IDF deployment in Gaza.

Additionally, Axios on Monday reported, citing two Israeli officials, that Israel proposed a two-month ceasefire as part of "a multi-phase deal" that would include the release of all the remaining Hamas hostages held in Gaza.

