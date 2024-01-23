Israeli leaders react to 'one of the most difficult days' since outbreak of Gaza war

Israel’s leaders on Tuesday morning reacted to the death of 21 soldiers in Gaza overnight, making it the deadliest day since the ground operation began with an additional three paratroopers killed in action during a battle in a different area of the southern Strip.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Chief Spokesperson, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said the incident was still being investigated but provided a preliminary assessment that the 21 reserve soldiers were killed as the result of RPG fire, which caused secondary explosions in two buildings.

“Yesterday we experienced one of the most difficult days since the outbreak of the war,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reacted in a statement.

"I wish to strengthen the dear families of our heroic warriors who fell on the battlefield. I know that for these families, their lives will be changed forever," the prime minister sent condolences to the families, many of whom were reserve soldiers with wives and children. "I mourn for our fallen heroic soldiers. I hug the families in their time of need and we all pray for the peace of our wounded."

Yariv Katz/POOL

"The IDF has launched an investigation into the disaster. We must learn the necessary lessons and do everything to preserve the lives of our warriors," Netanyahu stated, reiterating that the incident was still being investigated.

"In the name of our heroes, for our lives, we will not stop fighting until the absolute victory,” Netanyahu concluded.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog reacted, saying it was “an unbearably difficult morning, in which more and more names of the best of our sons - the silver tray in the full sense of the word - are added to the hero's tombstone, in a war that has no justice.”

"Behind every name is a family whose world has fallen on one, a family that we take to our hearts with sorrow and pain, and at the same time with pride - for the heroism of our generation, for the mission and the evils, for sticking to the goal and for the love of the people and the homeland,” the president said.

i24NEWS

“The intense battles are taking place in an extremely challenging space, and we are strengthening the soldiers of the IDF and the security forces who are working with endless determination to realize the goals of the fighting," Herzog stated.

“On behalf of the entire nation, I console the families and pray for the healing of the wounded. Even on this sad and difficult morning, we are strong and remember that together we will win,” he concluded.

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

"On this difficult and painful morning in which the sad news reaches many homes in Israel, our hearts are with the dear families in their most difficult time," Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said in a statement posted on X.

"This is a war that will determine the future of Israel for decades to come - the fall of the fighters is a requirement to achieve the goals of the war," he stated, and sent

condolences "from the bottom of my heart to the families of the victims of the campaign and best wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

"This is a difficult morning for all the people of Israel, with the knowledge of the terrible disaster that happened yesterday in the southern Gaza Strip," Israeli War Cabinet Minister, National Unity chairman Benny Gantz, said in a statement posted on X. "I would like to strengthen and send my heartfelt condolences to the families of the fallen and wish recovery to the wounded."

"On this difficult morning, we must be united, remember the heavy price we are forced to pay for such a just war and the lofty goal for which our heroes fell - to secure our future, to return our daughters and sons, and to take care of Israel forever," the former defense minister and IDF Chief of Staff stated. "Especially today, we are sending reinforcements to all IDF soldiers and their commanders. We are all behind you.”