War cabinet vows to reach 'absolute victory' as Gaza incident death toll rises

Members of Israel's war cabinet on Tuesday made statements following reports of the worst single-day losses the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has seen in the Gaza ground operation.

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated: "We lost 21 of our best sons, the heroes who fell defending the homeland. We bow our heads to the fallen, and yet we won’t stop striving for absolute victory."

Yariv Katz/POOL/FLASH90

He added that the campaign's "great achievements" like encircling of Khan Yunis reported earlier on Tuesday "in this unjust war come at a heavy price."

"Together we will fight, and together we will win," added Netanyahu.

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Galant also vowed to continue fighting "in the spirit of the fallen - to complete the tasks and do everything that is required. Our forces operate deep in the enemy's territory, in Khan Yunis, fighters from the paratroopers, the 7th Brigade, from Givati, in the entire southern region."

Galant also referenced the hostilities at the Israel-Lebanon border. "Hezbollah continues to provoke, I have now made a special assessment of the situation on this matter. We are prepared, we do not want a war, but we are ready for any situation that may develop in the north. One hand towards the south and a watchful eye towards the north."

Israel Defense Forces Spokeperson's Unit

Former Defense Minister and a member of the war cabinet Benny Gantz expressed his condolences to the families of the 21 fallen soldiers. "These are reservists who left everything and came forward to defend the State of Israel and protect the Zionist vision, no less than this matter. This is how we will remember all the fallen, this is how we will remember those who perished yesterday in the terrible disaster."

Marc Israel Sellem/POOL

