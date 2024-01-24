From Nazi concentration camps to Hamas tunnels: Emotional intelligence in times of war

These are hard times. Parents burying their children; children whose parents have been kidnapped. The Israeli social fabric has been torn apart, and now it begs to be rewoven, a task which requires emotional intelligence.

But how can a hostage overcome the fear and uncertainty of what has happened to them, as citizens who were kidnapped, raped, and abused by Hamas?

Daniel Gil'Adi, a clinical psychologist with a degree from Tel Aviv University and a Ph.D. from Temple University in Philadelphia, visited i24NEWS recently to discuss emotional intelligence and resiliency on the Spanish-language program N24. He left his home in Miami to volunteer for a month in Israel, helping address the emotional needs of Israelis affected by the war.

He cites Viktor Frankl, an Austrian neurologist, psychiatrist and philosopher who survived the Holocaust. His world-renowned book "Man's Search for Meaning" has inspired millions, inviting readers to reflect on the meaning and purpose of their lives. According to Gil'Adi, one of the most effective ways for a hostage to overcome their trauma is "to be grateful for what they have, for their family, and try to have a positive outlook on the future."

Dr. Gil'Adi says, "If I could teach one thing, it would be how to help people not let themselves be kidnapped by their negative internal dialogue, where they are often judging themselves or others."

"In the Talmud there is a phrase that says: 'We do not see the world as it is, we see the world as we are.' If you think garbage, you see garbage. If you think good things, then the brain will lead you to feel good."

Dr. Gil'Adi ended by reading a proclamation to life: "Because there are no wounds that time does not heal. Abandon the walls that have protected you to live life and accept the challenge. Get back your laughter and sing a song. Please, don’t give up."

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: