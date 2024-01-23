Talks suggest PA to govern in demilitarized Gaza - report
Hamas could be left out of Gaza while Arab countries establish relations with Israel after the Gaza war ends
The Palestinian Authority (PA) could come to power in Gaza, suggested proposal draft obtained by Sky News from the negotiations between Israel and some Arab states, the media outlet said on Tuesday.
The plan in question leaves out Hamas and says any other armed organizations opposing the two-state solution, claimed the report.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
According to the proposal, Arab countries - including Saudi Arabia - would establish relations with Israel after its war with Hamas ends. Arab states also vow to participate in Gaza's postwar reconstruction.
Additionally, the plan says all weapons in the Gaza Strip are to be collected and destroyed. The United States are reported seeking to bring in Arab countries' and international forces to ensure security at the Israel-Gaza and Egypt-Gaza borders.
The report comes as the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) encircled Khan Yunis in southern Gaza on Tuesday.
Following the incident that killed 21 Israeli soldiers - constituting the worst single-day losses since the start of the ground operation in Gaza - Israel's war cabinet vowed to continue fighting until the "absolute victory."
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
See more updates on the Israel-Hamas war
Read more stories like this >>
• War cabinet vows to reach 'absolute victory' as Gaza incident death toll rises >>
• Mossad offers Hamas leaders to leave Gaza - report >>
• IDF takes over Hamas HQ in Khan Yunis killing dozens of terrorists >>