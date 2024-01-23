Before the tragedy: IDF southern brigade conducted Khan Yunis offensive

In recent days, the 630th Reserve Battalion of the Southern Division in the Gaza Division of the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) executed a significant offensive operation on the outskirts of Khan Yunis.

According to a statement from the IDF, the reserve soldiers, working alongside engineering teams, aimed to locate and dismantle offensive shafts and underground infrastructure, successfully destroying dozens of terrorist infrastructures belonging to Hamas in the northern outskirts of Khan Yunis

As part of the broader offensive activity conducted by the Southern Brigade in the Gaza Division, forces from the 261st Brigade (Bahad 1) were deployed to destroy additional terrorist infrastructure.

During the operation, RPG rockets were launched at the Israeli forces, leading to the collapse of a building and resulting in 21 reservists being killed, while others sustained injuries.

The incident has become the deadliest for IDF soldiers since the ground operation in Gaza began.

The IDF statement says the army promptly notified the families of the killed soldiers and the wounded. The army emphasized its commitment to supporting and accompanying the families affected by the deadly events.