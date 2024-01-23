Pro-Palestinian Turkish hackers target Israeli cinema screens

Pro-Palestinian Turkish hackers breached the advertising screens of the Lev group's cinemas in Israel, projecting offensive images and messages against the country.

The message, written in Hebrew, accused Israel of being responsible for the deaths of innocent children in Gaza and warned that the attacks would continue until what the hackers referred to as "massacres" ceased.

The hacked screens also showed images from October 7, accompanied by a message that read, "Stupid Jews! You are all terrorists."

The hackers threatened to limit Israel's access to the internet and banking services, vowing to "destroy" the country.

The Lev company promptly responded to the incident, reporting that the affected screens were immediately turned off, and the situation was contained.

Pro-Palestinian hacker groups and supporters of Hamas have targeted various servers in Israel, with last month's breach of the IDF website being a notable example. During that attack, hackers managed to broadcast a message in Arabic glorifying the terrorists behind the October 7 massacres.

The Israeli government has been grappling with the challenges posed by cyber threats, as hackers leverage digital platforms to voice their grievances and carry out attacks.