IDF chief of staff mourns loss of soldiers, reaffirms commitment to mission

Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi confronted the devastating news of 21 soldiers killed in action during a critical mission overnight, raising the Gaza ground operation's death toll to 221.

Halevi, visibly moved while speaking at the location of the incident in the Gaza Strip, expressed deep condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, acknowledging the profound sorrow that accompanies such a significant loss.

"The State of Israel woke up this morning to a difficult and painful announcement: 21 dead. The best sons of this country, who volunteered to protect the home and paid the most expensive price," said Chief of Staff Halevi.

Despite the heavy toll, he emphasized the soldiers' noble cause, highlighting their commitment to securing the safety of Israeli citizens.

The incident unfolded when an RPG missile was fired, triggering two explosions that led to the collapse of buildings

Halevi, reflecting on the somber reality of war, shared, "Today we feel the great and painful cost of war, but the one we are fighting now is necessary and just like no other. We will continue to fight for our clear right to live here in safety."

Acknowledging the challenges ahead, Halevi assured the nation of a comprehensive investigation to extract valuable lessons for the future.

He highlighted the IDF's unwavering determination to adapt strategies and continue the fight against those threatening the nation's safety.