Qatar says it's in intensive talks for Israel-Hamas ceasefire and hostage release

Qatar says it is in serious discussions with Israel and Hamas for a potential ceasefire and the release of hostages from the Gaza Strip.

Foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari revealed that Qatar is actively engaging with both Israel and Hamas, presenting ideas and receiving responses from both parties, fostering cautious optimism for progress in the mediation process.

Reports earlier on Tuesday suggested that Israel had proposed a two-month ceasefire and the phased release of hostages in exchange for Palestinian security prisoners.

However, these overtures were reportedly rejected by Hamas, which is adamant about a complete Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the return of displaced Palestinians to their homes. Israel's proposal also included the option for top Hamas leaders, like Yahya Sinwar, to relocate to other countries.

AP Photo/Fatima Shbair

While negotiations remain in flux, Israel has maintained a resolute stance, emphasizing the necessity of dismantling Hamas' governing and military capabilities in Gaza and ensuring the safe return of all hostages.

The Israeli government has unequivocally stated that any ceasefire must not leave hostages stranded in Gaza while allowing Hamas to retain power.