IDF unravels Hamas tunnel route in Khan Yunis, rocket plant destroyed

In a strategic Israel iDefense Force (IDF) operation against Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip, the combat team of the 7th Brigade, in collaboration with the Yalam unit, successfully dismantled crucial Hamas production capabilities in Khan Yunis.

Operating in a terrorist stronghold nestled within a residential neighborhood and near schools, the forces encountered fierce resistance from armed squads attempting to thwart their advance, according to an IDF statement.

Terrorists unleashed a barrage of small arms and RPG fire, aiming to impede the forces' entry. Simultaneously, they detonated tunnel shafts in an effort to obstruct the troops from penetrating the subsoil.

Despite the challenges, IDF fighters engaged in intense battles, responding with machine gun fire, tank shells, and air support, eliminating terrorists at close quarters.

During the operation, the combat team and Yalam unit identified numerous shafts leading to a vast tunnel network housing a rocket manufacturing plant.

Notably, this underground facility included a large lathe, marking the most extensive such discovery in the southern Gaza Strip. Post-exploration, the underground route was scanned, explored, and ultimately destroyed.

The IDF says the mission was a crucial component of ongoing efforts to disrupt Hamas' weapons and rocket production capabilities in the Gaza Strip.