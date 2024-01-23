German Constitutional Court deprives neo-Nazi party of public funding

the German Constitutional Court has decided to strip the neo-Nazi party Die Heimat of all public funding for a period of six years.

The court cited the party's "racist attitude, in particular anti-Muslim, anti-Semitic, and anti-Gypsy" views as being "contrary to the constitutional principles of the country."

Under German law, political parties that secure at least 0.5% of the vote in national or European elections, and 1% in regional elections, are eligible to receive public funds. While Die Heimat, formerly known as NPD, had not met this threshold in recent years, it continued to benefit from tax advantages. The court's decision now means the removal of these tax advantages.

Despite its limited political influence at present, Die Heimat has a national network, including a nationalist youth organization and municipal-level associations, facilitating the spread of its ideas. The Constitutional Court emphasized the party's growing influence and broad dissemination of its ideology, despite its lack of significant electoral success.

The German government considered banning the group in 2011 following its association with far-right terrorists responsible for the murders of nine foreigners. The court's ruling aligns with a broader trend in Germany to counter the rise of far-right movements. Over the weekend, more than a million people participated in demonstrations expressing concern over the migration policy project of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, which has been experiencing significant electoral growth. Chanting slogans such as "Never again," the protesters reflected a societal stance against the resurgence of far-right ideologies.