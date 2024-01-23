Hamas' covert communications network unmasked after decade-long operation

In a recent revelation by the Saudi Arabic-language outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, based in London, details of the communication methods employed by Hamas leaders in Gaza have come to light.

The terrorist group has reportedly utilized a sophisticated ground communications network, fine-tuned since 2009 with the integration of foreign-smuggled technologies.

Sources close to the leadership of Hamas disclosed that the al-Qassam Brigades, the group's military wing, initially developed this land communications network, which has evolved over the years.

Underground distribution boards, linked to antiquated land telephone lines, form the backbone of this covert system. Despite Israel's knowledge of its existence for years, attempts to hack or dismantle the network have been met with resilience.

Israeli Army

Operational since the outset of the conflict, the network played a pivotal role in discussions related to the November truce with Israel and negotiations for the release of hostages.

Specially designated individuals, connected to Hamas leaders abroad, utilized encrypted software to relay critical decisions originating from Gaza.

Photo by Atia Mohammed/Flash90

However, as the conflict intensified and the IDF advanced within Gaza, Hamas leaders were reportedly compelled to resort to more primitive communication methods.

These included the exchange of handwritten messages on paper, transported by Hamas members and aides within the region.