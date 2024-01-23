Russian FM Lavrov equates IDF actions in Gaza to Hamas Oct 7 attacks

In a recent interview with CBS News, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed strong condemnation of Israel's actions in the ongoing conflict in Gaza, equating it to the October 7 massacre and urging an end to the expulsion of Palestinians from their land.

Lavrov emphasized the need for Israel to adhere to international humanitarian standards and refrain from implementing measures of collective punishment.

He stated, "If in response to terrorist attacks, international humanitarian standards are ignored and means of collective punishment are applied, then I fear that this is not an invitation to more barbaric methods of combat on either side."

The Russian diplomat echoed the sentiments of UN Secretary-General António Guterres, emphasizing that the October 7 massacre "did not happen in a vacuum" and asserting that there is no excuse for the barbarity witnessed on that day. However, he cautioned against using past atrocities as a justification for employing equally barbaric means of combat.

AP Photo/John Minchillo

Lavrov elaborated on the broader implications of the conflict, directing blame at the United States for extending hostilities to the Red Sea and initiating aggression against Yemen. He urged Israel to cease its attacks on Syria, including the airports of Damascus and Aleppo, which he argued disrupt the delivery of humanitarian aid.

Lavrov also critiqued Jerusalem's targeting of senior Hamas officials outside of Gaza, where referenced a specific incident in Damascus where officers of the Iranian Islamic Revolution Corps were reportedly targeted

Hamas Telegram channel

He added, "We must raise our voices to prevent Palestinians from being driven from their lands and, of course, to prevent these lands from being transformed into unlivable spaces, as many environmental experts predict."