Intense Israel-Hamas talks promise 1-month ceasefire - report

Israel and Hamas broadly agree that an exchange of Israeli hostages for Palestinian prisoners could take place during a month-long ceasefire, Reuters said on Tuesday. The parties are said to now be working out the framework of the truce, while the key disagreement lies in their vision of how hostilities in Gaza could be ceased permanently.

The current focus of the talks, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar, is a phased approach that would allow release of Hamas's hostages in different categories - starting with civilians and ending with soldiers - in exchange to a break in hostilities, release of Palestinian prisoners and more humanitarian aid supplies to Gaza.

According to the report, Hamas suggested a multiple-month truce at the beginning of the current round of negotiations. However, the terrorist group has since refused to move forward with the plans until the conditions of the future permanent ceasefire are agreed on, said Reuters citing six sources.

Two Egyptian sources, cited in the report, claimed that there is work underway to convince Hamas to accept the one-month truce proposal with prospects of a permanent ceasefire.

The group is said to seek a "package deal" that agrees on ending hostilities for good and some guarantees that the agreement would reach that phase. It remains unclear what those guarantees could look like.

"We are open to all initiatives and proposals, but any agreement must be based on ending the aggression and the occupation's complete pullout from Gaza Strip," senior Hamas official Abu Zuhri told Reuters.

One of the propositions suggest exile of six Hamas officials, including the masterminds of the October 7 attack: Yahya Sinwar and Mohamed al-Deif. This confirms earlier report by CNN that claimed the Mossad chief David Barnea offered Hamas leaders to leave Gaza as a part of a broader ceasefire deal.

Meanwhile, the war cabinet, including Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, earlier on Monday vowed to continue the war until the "absolute victory" after the worst single-day losses in the Gaza ground operation took lives of 21 Israeli soldiers.

