Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insists on 'absolute victory' against Hamas

Matthias Inbar, Jonathan Regev, Ariel Oseran
1 min read
Live

Alongside reports of hostage release deals that would bring a prolonged cessation to hostilities in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted on absolute victory during speeches to the public and Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers.

IDF continues multi-pronged pressure on Khan Yunis, eliminates dozens of terrorists in Gaza over past day

Israeli fires artillery toward southern Lebanese territory - Hezbollah report

U.S. appeals to China to help stop Houthi attacks in Red Sea area - report

The U.S. made a diplomatic appeal to China to assist in stopping Houthi attacks on commercial shipping lanes in the Red Sea and urge Iran to intervene, the Financial Times cited American officials.

The report added that the U.S. raised the issue multiple times with Chinese officials over the past three months, but have seen little help.

Intense Israel-Hamas talks promise 1-month ceasefire - report

