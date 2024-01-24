Hamas willingness for hostage release deal, progress called into question

Reports on a new hostage release and ceasefire deal in Gaza continued to accumulate on Wednesday morning, with progress on details and willingness coming in from American publications, while Israeli officials placed mostly skepticism on the possibility.

Washington Post columnist, David Ignatius, provided the latest in what negotiators envisioned as a deal that would take part in several stages. The release would start with remaining women and children, who were meant to be returned in November.

Another “humanitarian” phase would follow that was described as Hamas releasing the 40 sick, injured and elderly hostages that have been held in Gaza for over 100 days, as well as female soldiers. The last stage would be the remaining 86, including male civilians and soldiers, and bodies of the Israelis that died in captivity or during the October 7 attack.

According to the WP column, there would be a “lengthy cease-fire” and each return of Israeli hostages would be accompanied by the release Palestinian prisoners, which would reportedly include terrorists with blood on their hands, and probably at a higher ratio than the previous three to one deal.

At the same time, Egyptian officials informed The Wall Street Journal that Hamas said it was “open to discussing” a deal to release some of the kidnapped Israelis in exchange for a “significant pause” in fighting, particularly all the remaining civilian women and children that were meant to be returned.

“The reports of progress in the talks and a breakthrough are incorrect,” an unnamed Israeli official told the press in Israel. “There are very large gaps and no progress in the talks. It is very complicated and there is a constant hardening of positions on the part of Hamas. No one should be fooled – it will take a long time.”

Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir posted on X, "For the return of the hostages, against a bad deal." Faction colleague, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, demanded the State Security Cabinet convened to discuss any deal that might result in a prolonged ceasefire, saying it would be “dangerous” and that the government “promised to bring victory.”

Reportedly directly involved in the negotiations, former Mossad, Yossi Cohen, said "A respite between one and two months under the condition of returning all the abductees is reasonable in my view." And Israel’s War Cabinet remained steadfast in its message on efforts being made to bring home the Israelis abducted on October 7.