Dozens of terrorists said killed in IDF's Khan Yunis operation

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Wednesday reported ongoing raids in Khan Yunis. According to the Israeli military's statement, fighters of the Givati ​​Brigade eliminated dozens of terrorists in the area.

Israeli troops raided Hamas outposts in the area, said the IDF. "During the searches, a stockpile of weapons including dozens of weapons, Kalashnikovs, RPG missiles, cartridges, grenades, uniforms and vests were located."

The IDF is also said to have carried out preliminary fire attacks from air on the terrorist infrastructures in the area in preparation for the ground forces.

At some point, read the statement, the IDF detected three armed terrorists approaching Israeli forces. The troops directed an aircraft fire at the cell, killing the terrorists.

21 IDF soldiers who died in the buildings collapse incident earlier on Tuesday were a part of the ongoing Khan Yunis offensive. The IDF reported encircling the city and deepening its operations in the area.

The report comes amid intense talks between Israel and Hamas, mediated by the United States, Egypt and Qatar. Various sources have indicated that the parties reached broad agreement on a one-month truce, but they are yet to finalize their vision of its framework.

