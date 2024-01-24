Residents of the Gaza Strip took to the streets near the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Dir al-Balah to demonstrate against the Hamas terrorist group.

The demonstration, captured in a video posted by Israeli military spokesperson Colonel Avichai Adraee on his social media account, showed individuals expressing their discontent with Hamas's leadership.

Colonel Adraee, in his tweet, used the term "Daesh-Hamas movement" to describe the group, emphasizing the residents' dissatisfaction with the situation in Gaza. The tweet read: "The Daesh-Hamas movement, your children and your women are crying out for your people. They have expressed their anger at the situation you have led Gaza to, and are demanding the return of the Israeli hostages home to end the war. Will these cries and demands reach the hiding places of Hamas leaders?"

The video reveals residents raising their voices against Hamas, suggesting that the discontent is palpable among segments of the population. The protesters are calling for the return of Israeli hostages as a means to end the ongoing conflict.

While the use of the term "Daesh-Hamas movement" by Colonel Adraee may be a rhetorical choice, the underlying message is clear – residents are expressing frustration with the current state of affairs in Gaza and are vocalizing their demands for change.

