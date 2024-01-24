IDF destroys Hamas tunnel and weaponry near Israel-Gaza border

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have successfully located and neutralized a significant cross-border threat originating from the Gaza Strip.

The operation, led by the 646th Reserve Brigade, operating under the 99th Division in the central area of the Gaza Strip, and collaborating with special forces from the Yalam unit, targeted a Hamas terrorist tunnel connecting the northern and southern regions of the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the IDF.

Situated just a kilometer and a half from the Israeli border, the tunnel, approximately one kilometer in length and reaching a depth of about 20 meters, posed a significant security risk.

The IDF's engineering battalion, in coordination with the Yalam unit, spearheaded the investigation and subsequent destruction of the underground passage.

During the operation, IDF forces uncovered a cache of weaponry, including anti-aircraft missiles, launchers, and equipment essential for the production and launching of rockets.

The discovery also included dozens of warheads and electronic components crucial for the operation of rockets.

