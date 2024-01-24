Defense Minister Yoav Gallant delivered a robust message to troops near the Gaza border, highlighting the national determination and moral strength being tested in the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

During a recent situation assessment, Minister Gallant acknowledged the sacrifice of the troops and emphasized the broader strategic significance of the battle.

In direct quotes to reserve soldiers, Minister Gallant pointed out visible signs of distress within Hamas, citing ammunition shortages, personnel issues, and difficulties in managing essential functions. He revealed contradictions within Hamas' negotiation team, stating, "The most influential people in the Hamas negotiations are the ones who are the most far from the Gaza Strip - those who fly in luxury planes, sit in luxury hotels, move from one end to the other."

Ariel Harmoni, Ministry of Defense

Discussing potential negotiations, Minister Gallant emphasized the contrast between those negotiating in luxury and locals in Gaza who express a desire to end the conflict. He concluded with a resolute objective, saying, "We will dismantle Hamas and return the kidnapped."

Urging troops to increase Hamas' vulnerability and reduce Israeli casualties, Minister Gallant asserted that the operation will persist until its goals are achieved.

Read the latest stories on the Israel - Hamas war>>