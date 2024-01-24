U.S. envoy Brett McGurk in Doha for talks on potential hostage deal between Israel and Hamas

White House Middle East adviser Brett McGurk is currently in Doha, Qatar, engaging in discussions about the possibility of another hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, according to White House spokesperson John Kirby.

McGurk is on a regional trip for "active" discussions focused on securing the release of hostages held by Hamas in Gaza and exploring options for a humanitarian pause.

The White House expressed its support for a more extended humanitarian pause in the Gaza conflict to facilitate the release of hostages and ensure the delivery of aid. Kirby, however, refrained from specifying a timeframe and cautioned against characterizing the discussions as formal negotiations.

Kirby described the conversations as "very sober and serious" regarding the pursuit of another hostage deal. The talks include considerations about the duration of a potential pause needed to secure the release of hostages from Gaza.

The involvement of a U.S. envoy in discussions related to a potential hostage deal underscores the international efforts to address the humanitarian situation and secure the release of individuals held in the midst of the ongoing conflict. The outcomes of these discussions will likely impact the dynamics of the situation in the region.